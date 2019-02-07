SCHERERVILLE, IN - Hristos Kolintzas age 95, of Schererville, passed away February 4, 2019. He is survived by his children Tom (Joanne) Kolintzas, Fotini (Sotirios) Vergakis, Maria (George) Karabatsos; eight grandchildren: John (Penny) Karabatsos, Chris (Alex) Karabatsos, Chris Vergakis, Penelope (Bob) Tzotzolis, Jimmy (Bea) Vergakis, Kris, Demetra, and Nikko Kolintzas; nine great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church (77th & Lincolnwood, Schererville) with Rev. George Pappas officiating. At rest Ridgelawn Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave). Trisagion prayer service Friday evening at 7:00 p.m. Hristos was a member of the St. George Greek orthodix Church and a retired employee of Inland Steel.
Breaking
Recommended
Find an Obituary
promotion
See who voters selected in 130 categories as the best in the Region in 2018.
Latest Local Offers
Stevenson and Fairchild OMS
Illiana Heating & Cooling
Doherty Images - Photography by Pete Doherty