ROUND ROCK, TX - Hugh A. Smith, Jr., 49, passed away at his home in Round Rock, TX on March 15, 2020 after a short but courageous battle with Stage 4 Colon Cancer.

Hugh was born in Valparaiso, IN to Dr. Hugh and Patricia Smith. In 1983, he graduated from Culver Military Academy Woodcraft. Subsequently, in 1986, he graduated from Culver Black Horse Troop.

In 1988, Hugh graduated Valparaiso High School. While at Valparaiso High School, Hugh was a member of the varsity diving team. He went on to attend Indiana University. In 1996, Hugh graduated from Indiana University and earned degrees in Slavic Languages and International Studies.

Following his graduation from Indiana University, Hugh temporarily relocated to Virginia before settling down in Round Rock, TX. He recently celebrated his 20th anniversary with Dell, Inc. based out of Round Rock, TX.

Hugh was a best-selling published author, spoke five different languages, and was a loving Godfather to many children. His hobbies included spending time with his nieces, traveling, reading, scuba diving, wedding planning and explaining Sci-Fi to his sisters. He also loved walking his dog, Hoosier.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}