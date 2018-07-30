STEGER, IL - Hugo J. Caffarini, age 92, of Steger, IL passed away peacefully July 27, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Dolores Caffarini. Loving father of Mark, Michael (Julie), Dave (Melanie) and the late Gary Caffarini. Cherished grandfather of Erica, Andrea, Conner and the late Matthew. Dear brother of Gino (late Marylouise) Caffarini and the late Rose (late William) Fidanzi. Hugo and Dolores previously owned and operated the Dari Whip in Steger for 28 years. Hugo was a U.S. Airforce War Veteran. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Kiwani's and the Catholic War Veterans. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Visitation Wednesday, August 1, 2018 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at STEGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL. Funeral Mass Thursday, August 2, 2018 10:00 a.m. at St. Liborius Catholic Church 71 W. 35th St. Steger, IL. Interment Assumption Cemetery - Glenwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer's Association. Information at 708-755-6100 or www.smitsfh.com