HEBRON, IN - I. Catherine "Kate" DeFries (nee Anderson), age 89, a life-long resident of Hebron, in the Snake Flats area, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Kate is survived by her husband of 70 years as of July 1st, Willard “Wid” DeFries; children: Gail (Greg) Turpin of Valparaiso and Douglas (Lisa) DeFries of Kouts; grandchildren: Amber Barton, Andrea Edgecomb, Danielle DeFries and Nicole DeFries; great-grandchildren: Gage, McKenzie, Cassidy, Quinn, Keira and Barrett.

Kate was preceded in death by her parents: Charles and Ellen Anderson; brothers: Edward, John and Charles Anderson; sisters: Esther Pierce, Frances Pratt, Virginia Purviance, Mae Williams, Charlene Vaughn, Ruby Jahn, Thelma Anderson, Darletta Hayden, Christine Weber and Jeannine Elliott.

Kate was a member of Hebron Christian Church and was the former Clerk for the Town of Hebron. She played Semi-Pro Softball, was a passionate bowler and a die-hard White Sox fan. Kate loved camping, especially with her grandkids.