Icie J. Adams "Jackie"
CRETE, IL - Icie J. Adams "Jackie", 83 of Crete, IL, formerly of Gary, IN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at her residence. Loving mother of Jimmy "Dwayne" Adams, Charles "Steve" Adams, Curtis, "Andy" (Tina) Adams; Four grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy L. Adams, her parents, Jack and Carrie Mae Bradley and her sister, Mary Sue Whitley.
Celebration of Jackie's life will be held on Thursday, June 13th, 2019 at WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 921 w. 45TH Ave. Griffith, IN 46319. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 6:00p.m., followed by a funeral service at 6:00p.m., Pastor James Utley officiating. A graveside service will also be held on Saturday, June 15th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Mount View Baptist Church, 291 Mountain View Church Rd., Union Grove, AL 35175.
Jackie was born May 28th, 1936 in Tupelo, Mississippi, She was a graduate of Calumet High School, Class of 1976 and a faithful member of Black Oak Baptist Church. Jackie served at her church in Sunday school, as well as the food Pantry. She loved to garden and shared all she had with everyone she could. Jackie was a devoted mother who loved to spend time with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.