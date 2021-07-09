GRIFFITH, IN — Ida Carmen Grove (nee Chamberlain), age 68, of Griffith, IN passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Randall Grove; sister, Ann Wesolick; children: Rennie (Jackie) Moseley, David (Evelyn) Grove and Michael (Ashley) Grove; nineteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Ida was preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Mary Chamberlain; sons: Christopher Moseley and Steven Moseley; sisters: Mary-Alice Zimmerman and Cindy Pramuk; and brothers: Joseph P. Chamberlain and Hugh Chamberlain. Ida was born in San Antonio, TX, and a former employee of the School City of Hammond.