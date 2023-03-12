July 30, 1941 - March 6, 2023

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Ida M. Hill of East Chicago, IN made her heavenly transition on Monday, March 6, 2023. She was born July 30, 1941 in Jackson, TN to Booker T and Emma Hunt. Ida was a former employee of Ball Glass Company, Dolton, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Sammie Hill, and brother Fred A. Hunt. She leaves to cherish her memories a daughter Arnetris Hill, granddaughter Tyda Ray, and two great-grandchildren Johel and Josiah Ray. She also leaves three sisters Ruth (Joe) Perry, Charlotte Price, Glenda Shelley; one brother Bobby J. Hunt; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

All services will be held Tuesday, March, 14, 2023 at St. Mark AME Zion Church, 4200 Alder St, East Chicago, IN 46312. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. immediately followed by the funeral service. Reverend George W.C. Walker Jr. will be officiating, with internment at Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart, IN.

Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Hill family during their time of loss.