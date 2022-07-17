May 10, 1949 - July 4, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Ida Mae Bardoczi, 73, of Valparaiso passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022. She was born May 10, 1949 in Fordsville , KY to Loren M. & Mae Rhae (Crowe) Wells and graduated from Hammond Morton High School in 1967. On January 29, 1972 at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Hammond she married Emery "Jim" Bardoczi who preceded her in death in 2018. Survivors include their children; Laura (Ken) Dienes of Crown Point & James (Amanda) Bardoczi of Valparaiso, granddaughters, Lily Mae & Lexie Marie Bardoczi, brother, Ellis (Sandy) Wells, sister, Vonda Jenkins, sister-in-law, Kathy Wells, and many loving nieces, nephews & friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Dennis & Mike Wells, sister, Letha Simon, and brother-in-law, Edward Jenkins.

Ida & Jim had been longtime members of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Schererville. Ida chose to focus her attention on her family once the children came along and adored her granddaughters. In her later years she could be heard reassuring them,"I'm fine, even though I'm falling apart, I'm fine." Her faith in God and Catholic roots continued to sustain her throughout her life.

A visitation will be held Tuesday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with a wake service beginning at 4:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, 10:30 am at the funeral home with burial following at Graceland Cemetery.