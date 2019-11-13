CROWN POINT, IN - Ida Mae Trajkovich, age 91 of Crown Point, passed away November 11, 2019. She was president of Blessed Sacrament Rosary Sodality for over 20 years, president of the Macedonian Society for 20 years, and co-chairman of the US Credit Union Supervisory board. Ida was preceded in death by her loving husband Tom; parents Marie and Sebastian Lucco; sisters Amelia Miller and Julie Talaga. She is survived by her children Marie (Jerome) McLaughlin, Nancy (Wayne) O'Brien, sister Marrey (Johnn O'Sullivan) Embers; grandchildren Thomas (Val) McLaughlin, Julie Moore, Wayne (Christina) O'Brien, Sean O'Brien, Jeremy O'Brien; great-grandchildren Brooks, Hunter, Avery, Emerson, Kinsey; godchildren John G. Bodnar and Mary Ann Bartman; many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Mary Church in Crown Point. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery.