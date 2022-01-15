CROWN POINT, IN - Ida Smith, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Ida is survived by her children: Donald Smith of Lowell, IN, Daniel Smith of Schererville, IN; grandchildren: Donnie, Derek, Karley, Danielle and Abigail Smith; great-grandchildren: Sophia Smith and Isla Messerly.

Ida was preceded in death by her husband, Don W. Smith; parents: Sam and Mary (nee Zigale) Lentini; son, Dennis J. Smith; brother, James Lentini; sister, Theresa Teeter; grandson, Dennis R. Smith.

Ida was self-employed for many years as a seamstress and later as a realtor in the Merrillville, IN area. She was also a member of St. Michael Church in Schererville, IN.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m.

Visit Ida's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.