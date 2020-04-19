Ida T. Brown


IN LOVING MEMORY OF IDA T. BROWN - HAPPY 87TH BIRTHDAY FROM HEAVEN

Are there birthdays in Heaven? Does an angel blow their horn?

Announcing to everyone that this is the day you were born. Can the stars be your balloons and angel food your cake, with presents wrapped in moonbeams all the angels help to make? Birthday's meant so much to you, they were always a big deal, birthday presents, friends and perhaps a special meal. So we'll whisper a prayer today asking everyone above, to sing a Happy Birthday song and give you all our love!

We love and miss you so very much. Forever in our hearts, loving husband, Lewis (Sweetie) children Vicki, Patric, Brian Avis (Sam) Todd, Eric (Lisa) Rob (Mary) grands and great-grands.

