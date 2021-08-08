Ida T. Brown

Don't remember me with sadness, don't remember me with tears, remember all the laughter, we've shared throughout the years. Now, I am contented that my life it was worthwhile, knowing as I passed along the way, I made someone smile. When you are walking down the street and you've got me on your mind, I'm walking in your footsteps only half a step behind. So, please don't be unhappy just because I'm out of sight, remember that I'm with you each morning, noon, and night.