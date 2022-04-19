 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ida T. Brown

Ida T. Brown

Apr. 19, 1933 - Aug. 8, 2015

Birthday wishes sent to heaven from your family below. We miss and love you dearly, and we wanted you to know. Your birthday's not forgotten and your memory lives on. We celebrate the life you had, even though you're gone. If we were given just one wish, one that could come true, we'd wish you back beside us to spend this day with you. We will always love and miss you and often shed a tear, Especially on your special day year after year. Loving you always, Your loving husband, Lewis "Sweetie" and children, Vicki, Patrick, Keith, Avis, Todd, Eric, and Rob

