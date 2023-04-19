Apr. 19, 1933 - Aug. 8, 2015
Petals Of Her Life
As beautiful as a rose to see, was her life she lived so gracefully. She made things precious by her touch, her selfless love lives on in each of us. The petals of her life fell one by one, each a gift of her heart till there were none. Yet her radiance blooms once again in the fields of glory with no end.
We love and miss you each and every day!
Forever In Our Hearts. Loving husband, Lewis "Sweetie", children, Vicki, Patrick, Keith, Avis, Todd, Eric, and Rob, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren.