IN LOVING MEMORY OF IDA T. BROWN ON HER 6TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN AUGUST 8, 2015. Don't remember me with sadness, don't remember me with tears, remember all the laughter, we've shared throughout the years. Now I am contented that my life it was worthwhile, knowing as I passed along the way, I made someone smile. When you are walking down the street and you've got me on your mind, I'm walking in your footsteps only half a step behind. So, please don't be unhappy just because I'm out of sight, remember that I'm with you each morning, noon, and night.