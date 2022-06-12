April 25, 1929 - Dec. 15, 2021

RICHMOND - Ideal Battle-Spellers, passed away on December 15, 2021. She was born on April 25, 1929, in Hurstboro, Alabama to Carrie and Fletcher Battle Sr. She was raised by her grandmother Sophie Battle.

Ideal was raised in East Chicago, Indiana. She worked in factories, the school system and as a nurse's aide. She attended East Chicago Washington School system, she was baptized at an early age, a member of Zion Missionary Baptist Church where she was a faithful member, awarded the mother of the Church, sang in the choir and always studied her bible. She was a collector of newspaper articles; she should have been a history teacher.

Ideal married William Spellers on July 15, 1950, to this union three children were born: Carrie (Tom) Williams, Linda Kay Spellers, who passed away at the age of three, and James Spellers; grandchildren: Lorin and Brittany Williams; brother, Fletcher (Wyona) Battle Jr., of Port Allen, Louisiana; special cousins: Hattie Spellers and Aileen Gray; longtime relative, Betty Doty; a very large host of friends from her church congregation; neighborhood friends; and a host of cousins; family; and friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughter; parents; her grandmother; uncles: Samuel Battle and Joseph Battle.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, East Chicago, Indiana 46312.