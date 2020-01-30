Ignacio Martinez

Ignacio was born in Aguascalientes, Mexico to Jesus and Julia on June 30, 1926, the eldest of five boys. He married Maria de los Angeles on May 10, 1947 in Aguascalientes. He graduated from upper high school with a business specialization, but left his family in Mexico to pursue better job opportunities in the United States. He initially entered the U.S. through Texas having enlisted in a Bracero Program with the desire to see the U.S. By the end of that picking/harvest season he ended up in East Chicago, Indiana. It was there that he began to see the future for his family and the opportunities that it would bring. After securing permanent employment at Wisconsin Steel Mill and rental housing in the community of South Chicago, he brought his wife Maria and four sons, Hector, Robert, Fernando and Victor Hugo in September, 1956. It was at Wisconsin Steel where he began his 29-year career as a laborer and working his way up in various jobs such as scarfing and finally as an inspector and was a highly regarded and esteemed worker.