Ignatius "Iggy" Ayala

Iggy lived in Gary (Miller) for 32 years and was a resident of Chesterton for the last 24. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a Korean War veteran. Iggy was a graduate of Bishop Noll Institute and played football for St. Joseph's College. He was married to his wife Patricia for 49 years who preceded him in death in 2012. Iggy was a 40-year employee of Inland Steel Harbor Works (#1&2 Cold Strip, #7 Blast Furnace) and was a Brick Mason by trade. He was a Fourth-Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and coach for Miller Boys Bitty Basketball and for St. Mary of the Lake Girls Basketball. He was a board member of L.C.A.R. (Bridges) and was also Rosary Leader at Chesterton Manor (The Waters) where he was a loved and cared for resident for the last two years. Iggy loved the Chicago Bears, DIE HARD Notre Dame football fan and a great dancer. He loved opera and the Blues and was a regular at The Red Cup, The Northside, and Peggy Sue's Diner in Chesterton. He was known for his taco and tamale making skills, had a great sense of humor (and in particular thought he was especially funny). Iggy was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be deeply missed.