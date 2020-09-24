VALPARAISO, IN - Ilah H. Miller, 94 of Valparaiso, formerly of Kouts, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She was born December 29, 1925 in Kouts to George and Minnie (Klemz) Sandberg. Ilah made her career as a Bookkeeper at Von Tobel Lumber in Valparaiso for over 20 years. She was a member of the Hopewell Mennonite Church in Kouts, served as a 4-H Leader in Porter County for over 60 years, and was the Fair Garden Superintendent for many years. Ilah also participated in the Kouts Lamplighters, and regularly wrote a column called "Through the Office Window" in the Kouts Times for years. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, card games, and spending time on the computer. Ilah will be remembered as a dedicated woman who served her community with great pride. She will be dearly missed.