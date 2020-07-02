× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ilene (Brown) Gum

NORTH JUDSON, IN — Ilene (Brown) Gum, 90, of North Judson, formerly of Portage, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was born May 30, 1930, to Wayne & Edith (Hunter) Brown and graduated from Mulberry Grove High School in Illinois. Ilene was a former member of Flint Lake Church of Christ in Valparaiso.

On April 10, 1948, she married Marvin U. "Buck" Gum, who preceded her in death in 2002. Survivors include their children, Marvin B. (Mary) Gum, of Iowa, Janis Boren, of Westville, Lt. Col. Dennis L. Gum, of Alaska, Karen J. Bex, of Batavia, IL, and Keith Gum, of North Judson; 16 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by one son, Kevin Gum, in 1961; sons-in-law, Alfred Boren and Troy Bex; brother, Norman Brown; and two sisters, Olive Short and June Sitton.

A visitation will be held Sunday from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. The funeral service will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with burial following at Graceland Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required.