 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ilija Gasic

Ilija Gasic

Feb. 10, 1953 - April 23, 2021

SCHERERVILE, IN - Ilija Gasic age 68, of Schererville, passed away April 23, 2021.

He was born February 10, 1953 in Bosansko Grahovo, Selo Peulje.

He is survived by his loving wife Desanka, daughter Vesna and son Milos; sisters: Vesa, Grozda; and brother Bosko. Numerous nieces and nephews in the United States, Canada and Serbia. Preceded in death by his parents Milos and Andja Gasic and sisters: Draginja, Stana and Jelka; and brother Milan.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Schererville. At rest, Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Visitation will be held at the Church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

He was member at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church and an employee of the East Chicago School System. He will forever be remembered as a loving husband, father and friend.

LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, Schererville 219-322-6616.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Census Results: What is Apportionment?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts