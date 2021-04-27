Feb. 10, 1953 - April 23, 2021

SCHERERVILE, IN - Ilija Gasic age 68, of Schererville, passed away April 23, 2021.

He was born February 10, 1953 in Bosansko Grahovo, Selo Peulje.

He is survived by his loving wife Desanka, daughter Vesna and son Milos; sisters: Vesa, Grozda; and brother Bosko. Numerous nieces and nephews in the United States, Canada and Serbia. Preceded in death by his parents Milos and Andja Gasic and sisters: Draginja, Stana and Jelka; and brother Milan.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Schererville. At rest, Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Visitation will be held at the Church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

He was member at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church and an employee of the East Chicago School System. He will forever be remembered as a loving husband, father and friend.

LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, Schererville 219-322-6616.