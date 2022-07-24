MUNSTER - Ilija Maric, age 83 of Munster, passed away July 21, 2022.

Survived by loving sons: Mirko (Jana) Maric and Branko Maric; three grandchildren: Aco, Vuk, and Maja; brother, Danilo Marich; nieces: Diana, Olga, Mara and Andja; newphews: Mile and Mirko; numerous fruends and Kumovi.

Preceded in death by his wife, Milica.

Funeral services will be held Monday, July 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church of Schererville and at rest at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Friends are invited to visit with Ilijah's family on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at St. George Church.

He was a retired employee of Budd Co., and a number of the St. George Serbian Church and the White Eagle Serbian Soccer Club.