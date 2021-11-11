CEDAR LAKE, IN — Ilija Matijevic, age 95, of Cedar Lake passed away on November 7, 2021. He is survived by his children: Mirko (Danica) Matijevic, Milka (late Rajko) Petrovic, Ilinka Marinkovic, Stevo (Beba) Matijevich, Zivko Matijevic; nine grandchildren: Djordje, Stojanka, Milan, Mirela, Aleksandra, Drazen, Ilijana, and Aleksandra, and Stevan; six great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, November 12 at 10:00 AM at the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church of Schererville. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Friends are invited to visit with Ilija's family on Friday from 9:00 AM till 10:00 AM at the St. George Church. Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home 219-322-6616.