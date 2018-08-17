Ilija Pavlovic passed away on August 14, 2018. Beloved husband of Katarina. Loving father of Nebojsa (Tatjana), late Dejan, and late Pavle Pavlovic. Fond grandfather of Stefan. Dear brother of Milija (Ljiljana), Radmila (Vukich) Obradovich. Dear uncle of numerous nieces, and nephews. Also survived by cousins, kumovi, and many friends.
Ilija was a retired employee of Union Tank Car Co. Proud Member of St. Simeon Mirotocivi Serbian Orthodox Church, was the Manager of the Church Hall Operations, Past President and Member of Karadjordje Club. Past President of South Chicago Chapter of Serbian National Defense.
Visitation Sunday, August 19, 2018 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. and Pomen Service at 7:00 p.m. at ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago. Funeral Service Monday, August 20, 2018, 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at New Gracanica Monastery, Third Lake, IL with the Very Rev. Aleksandar Savic officiating. Interment New Gracanica Cemetey.
(773) 731-2749 www.elmwoodchapel.com