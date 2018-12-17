CROWN POINT, IN - Ilija Pokrajac, 85 of Crown Point passed away peacefully on Friday, December 14 after a prolonged illness. Ilija was born in Raduc, Lika and immigrated to U.S. in 1971 with the help of his sister and brother-in-law, Milka and (late Petar) Adamovic. He resided with them until he could bring his family in 1974. He became a member of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church where his family still attends services. He was employed at U.S. Steel and retired after 30 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jovan and Ljubica Pokrajac, brothers Marko, Dane and Dusan Pokrajac and brother-in-law, Petar Adamovic. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Soka Pokrajac, two beloved children, Milorad (Rachel) Pokrajac and Vesna (Zlatan) Stepanovic, five cherished grandchildren, Adam and Kristina Stepanovic, Katarina, Nadia and Natasha Pokrajac, one sister Milka (late Petar) Adamovic, one brother Milan Pokrajac in Canada, one sister, Zora Pokrajac in Serbia, two nephews, Dragan and Milan (Gabrielle) Adamovic and many other relatives, friends and Kumovi here and in Serbia.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, December 18 , 2018 directly at 10:00a.m., St Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 9191 Mississippi St, Merrillville, IN. V. Rev Marko Matic officiating. Interment Holy Cross Orthodox Cemetery (St Sava). Visitation will be be held Monday, December 17, 2018 from 4:00p.m. to 8:00p.m., at the CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft St, Merrillville, IN with a Pomen Service beginning at 7:00p.m. May his memory be eternal!
