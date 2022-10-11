Ilinia Joavanovic

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Ilinka, age 83, passed away on October 6, 2022.

She is survived by her loving sons: Alexander and Rajko Jovanovic; also survived by a brother and sister in Serbia; Kumovi and many dear friends.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 12 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church of Merrillville with Rev. Aleksandar Novakovic officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetary in Merrillville.

Friends are invited to visit with Ilinka's family on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at St. Elijah Church.

LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME - 219-322-6616