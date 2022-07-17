March 17, 1924 - July 12, 2022

MERRILLVILLE - Ilmi Paul, age 98 of Merrillville, passed away July 12, 2022. She was born on March 17, 1924 in Kalajoki, Finland to Hilma and Anton Wuolle. She emigrated to the US in 1930 with her mother and two brothers to reunite with her father who came earlier to find work in East Chicago. Ilmi graduated from East Chicago Washington HS in 1942 and married Bill Paul in 1944. They made their first home in East Chicago after Bill was discharged from the Navy. After moving to Gary, Ilmi worked as the shoe dept. manager at Lytton's Tri City store. Goldblatt's downtown, Milgram's and Marshall's in the Village.

Bill and Ilmi traveled throughout the US and Canada with their Coachman Camping Club, and to Australia, Fiji, New Zealand.

She made many friends and was involved with many clubs and activities, volunteering for many causes. Ilmi took up cross country skiing at the age of 57 with her neighbor Jerry. She belonged to Emmanuel Church in Merrillville.

Ilmi is survived by three children, Almi Oppman of Crown Point, Patti LeMasters of Indianapolis, and Ralph (Jody)of Spokane, Washington and her long-time caregiver Miki Vrbica.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 75 years, Bill, and son Bill.Private graveside service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church or Honor Flight Chicago. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com