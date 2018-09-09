SPRING HILL, FL - Ilse Vendramin, age 90, formerly of Rockville, IN and Cedar Lake, IN passed away surrounded by love on August 24, 2018 after a short illness. She is survived by her children: Karen Wiejak, Rose (Frank) Clark, Laura (Chuck) Andrews, and Linda (Bob) Jonaitis, 15 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; sister, Ursula Wendt and brother, Paul Marten who live in Germany; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ilse was preceded in death by her loving husband Bruno; and several sisters and brothers; as well as all of the pets that she shared throughout her life.
In respect for her wishes, her life was celebrated privately. To honor her, donations are asked to be made in her name to Humane Society of Northwest Indiana.org. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.