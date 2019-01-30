VALPARAISO/BLACK OAK - Ima Sue Duvall, beloved daughter, mother, and mamaw, was called to her awaited heavenly home on Sunday, January 27, 2019. She was born in Laurel County, KY on December 29, 1938 to Delmer and Polly Watkins. Ima Sue was raised in Black Oak, now Gary, where she attended school and met and married her sweetheart Raymond L. Duvall January 14, 1955. In 1986 the Duvall's purchased a small farm in Porter County where they fulfilled their lifelong dream of country living and love for animals. Together, they especially enjoyed traveling to equine parks, camping in their old RV, trail rides, and participating in local parades on their prized horses. Sue and Ray shared 56 years of marriage together, and he has been awaiting her heavenly arrival since his passing in 2011.
She had many fond memories of her time working for R.J. Connor & VNA of Porter County for 20 years. Ima Sue treasured the sweet memory of accepting Christ at young age during a Salvation Army VBS and has left a lifelong legacy for all who know her. She was a long time member of Eastlake Baptist Church in Crown Point, Indiana where she volunteered and taught Sunday School until illness caused her to become homebound in 2011. Her immense love for Bible teaching and Southern Gospel Music was known by all, and she was one of the greatest prayer warriors this side of Heaven.
Ima Sue leaves behind to carry on her legacy three children Colman Mark (Rita), Stephanie (Charlie) Spudic-Ward, and Angela (Keith) Schweder; grandchildren Amanda (Eric) Ginther, Tyler Spudic, Tabitha (Mike) Somers, Brittany (Shawn), and Carson Albertson; step-grandchildren Corey and Ryan Ashcraft and Brian Ward; 18 great grandchildren; brother, Ravel and Christine Watkins London, KY; several nieces and nephews and special friends. Also remembering her memorable friends who have gone before her.
Her prayer was that others would know Jesus and would meet her there. To celebrate her homegoing, friends and family are invited to attend visitation at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME Friday, February 1, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 PM. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM at Eastlake Baptist Church 7121 E. Lincoln Hwy (Route 30) in Crown Point Saturday, February 2, 2019 with visitation from 9:30 AM until the time of the funeral service, Rev. Ben Hammond officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to Eastlake Baptist Church, 7121 E. Lincoln Hwy Crown Point, IN 46307 or Porter County 4-H Horse and Pony Project, 155 Indiana Ave., Ste. 301 Valparaiso, IN 46383.