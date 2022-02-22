HIGHLAND, IN - Imogene Sue Roderick, 96 of Highland, IN passed away peacefully at home on February 13, 2022. She is survived by her son William (Cathie) Roderick and daughter Leslye Keil. Cherished grandmother of six. Loving great grandmother of 15. And proud great great grandmother of five. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56-years Bill Roderick and son Greg Roderick.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at FAGEN MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave., Highland, IN. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Crown Point.
For full obit go to: www.fagenmiller.com.