HIGHLAND, IN - Imogene Sue Roderick, 96 of Highland, IN passed away peacefully at home on February 13, 2022. She is survived by her son William (Cathie) Roderick and daughter Leslye Keil. Cherished grandmother of six. Loving great grandmother of 15. And proud great great grandmother of five. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56-years Bill Roderick and son Greg Roderick.