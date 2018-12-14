HAMMOND, IN - Ines L. Neal, age 96, of Hammond, passed away Tuesday, December 11, 2018. She is survived by her children James (Ruth) Neal, Ken (Casey) Neal, and Cathy (Dave) Sokol; 11 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren, 18 great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years James Neal, brother Hubert Jackson, sister Katherine Faist, and great great grandson Benjamin Schrader.
Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Avenue in Highland on Friday, December 14, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. with Reverend James Neal officiating.
Ines was a member of the Hessville Baptist Church and the TOPS Club, but her greatest joy was being a grandmother.