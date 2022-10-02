March 15, 1931 - Sep. 24, 2022
CROWN POINT, IN - Inez Christine Stoica (nee Bryant), born on March 15, 1931, who was a longtime resident of Lake County, IN, passed away peacefully at approximately 3:30 PM on Tuesday, September 27 at Crown Point Christian Village. She was a 1948 graduate of Gary's Tolleston High School and married George Stoica later that same year. They bought a house on Liverpool Road in what is now Lake Station, IN. They had four sons and as the older ones approached their teen years, the family built a house and moved to Mississippi Street in Merrillville where she lived until 2015 when she moved into Crown Point Christian Village. In 1966, Inez went to work for Lake Shore Floor Covering and remained there until 2001. She was a former member of Merrillville Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women's Esther Circle.
Inez is survived by her sons: Michael (Vicki), Ted (Deborah Carney) Stoica; Three brothers: Kermit, Earl, and Rick Bryant; sister, Joyce Bell; and 10 grandchildren.
Inez was preceded in death by her husband, George; sons: Johnny and Daniel; parents: Carl and Hattie Bryant; brother, Kenny; and sister, Roberta Guba.
Throughout her life, she remained a loving and supportive wife, mother, and grandmother.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. She was laid to rest next to her husband at Calumet Park Cemetery.
