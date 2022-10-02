CROWN POINT, IN - Inez Christine Stoica (nee Bryant), born on March 15, 1931, who was a longtime resident of Lake County, IN, passed away peacefully at approximately 3:30 PM on Tuesday, September 27 at Crown Point Christian Village. She was a 1948 graduate of Gary's Tolleston High School and married George Stoica later that same year. They bought a house on Liverpool Road in what is now Lake Station, IN. They had four sons and as the older ones approached their teen years, the family built a house and moved to Mississippi Street in Merrillville where she lived until 2015 when she moved into Crown Point Christian Village. In 1966, Inez went to work for Lake Shore Floor Covering and remained there until 2001. She was a former member of Merrillville Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women's Esther Circle.