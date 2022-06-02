 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inez T. Davids

WHITING - Inez T. Davids, age 82, of Whiting, formerly of East Chicago, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Inez is survived by four sons: Lee R. (Yolanda) Davids, David M. (Donna) Davids, Jeffrey A. (Gloria) Davids, and Henry H. (Jennifer) Davids; two daughters: Lora L. Davids and Donna M. (Fredrico) Lopez; ten grandchildren: Marlene Martinez, David Gutierrez, Ashlynn Davids, Ashley Bailey, Ariel Szczecina, Alyssa Davids, Jeffrey Davids, Jr., Davin Davids, Alex Davids and Symone Davids; six great-granchildren: Lexton Szczecina, Avi Aldape, Freddie Lopez IV, Julian Sikles, Myla Martinez and Kinsey Martinez; five siblings: Susan Arias, Locha Delacruz, Phyllis Delgado, Frank Martinez and Luis Marinez.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago. Father Diego Florez will have a prayer service at p.m. at the funeral home on Friday. Burial will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN.

Inez enjoyed arts and crafts and was involved with St. John the Baptist Church in Whiting, Indiana. She also enjoyed her back yard vegetable and flower gardening and loved to cook.

