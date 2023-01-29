Inge Elisabeth Thomas

May 4, 1928 - Jan. 20, 2023

TEMECULA, CA - Our beloved mother Inge (94) passed away peacefully on January 20, 2023. Born in Bottrop, Germany, she grew up in Unkel-am-Rhein, Germany. She met her US Army husband Steven J. Thomas during World War Two, later coming to the States to marry on January 30, 1949. They raised their five children in Merrillville, IN.

Inge and Steve enjoyed spending time with family and friends, entertaining and playing in her beautiful backyard garden, as well as taking long hikes together in the Indiana Dunes State Park, collecting sea glass, visiting art galleries, and enjoying nature. Several years after Steve's death, and due to health reasons, she moved to Temecula, CA for nicer weather and under the care of her younger son.She was a talented artist, seamstress, gardener, nature and bird lover.

She is preceded in death by her parents Fredrick and Elisabeth (Maar) Emanowski, her husband Steven J. Thomas, and grandson Benjamin Grenier.

Survived by her children: Ellen Grenier Bevill and husband, Jim, of Morris, IL; Ingrid Thomas-Hooker and husband, Ed, of Houston, TX; John Thomas and wife, Ann, of Merrillville, IN; Brigid Thomas-Stockner and husband, Tom, of Bradenton, FL; Gregory Thomas and wife, Carla, of Temecula, CA. Also survived by eight grandchildren: Erich Arendall, Steven Hooker, Lauren Stockner, Lindsey Thomas, Steffan Thomas, Dayle McNab, Shannon Shouse, Sean McNab; and one great-grandchild: Nolan Hooker. An active member of St Stephen the Martyr Parish in Merrillville, IN.

While her family misses her immensely, we are so thankful and blessed for the gifts we were given by her presence in our lives, by her creativity, her unending love and generosity, her laughter, and her faith in the Lord.

A memorial service and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date in Merrillville, Indiana.