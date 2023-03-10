Sept. 6 , 1930 - Mar. 7, 2023

ST. JOHN, IN - Ingeborg M. Henry, age 92, of St. John, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, March 7, 2023 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her daughters Jana Lacera, Lori (Bob) Higgins, and Paula (Roy) Kay; grandchildren Sean (Shannon) O'Hara and Crystal (Douglas) Crowe; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Jan Kravcheno in 1967 and again by Paul Henry in 2010.

Funeral services will take place at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St. John on Saturday, March 11, 2023 with visiting from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Burial: Chapel Lawn Cemetery.

Ingeborg graduated from Merrillville High School in 1948. She was an avid painter and enjoyed throwing parties. Ingeborg was involved in the Notre Dame Club of NW IN and loved beyond belief attending their football games and tailgating.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Veterans Life Changing Services. For full obit, visit www.fagenmiller.com