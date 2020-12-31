Ingrid Garvey

WHEATFIELD, IN — Ingrid Garvey, 93, of Wheatfield, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at her home.

Ingrid is survived by her children: Steve (Sandy) Garvey and daughter-in-law, Julie Garvey; grandchildren: Scott (Monica) Garvey, Stephanie (Rob) Starkey, Michael (Terra) Garvey, Jayme McLean, Jennifer Garvey, Kathryn (Sean) Lindley, Brittney Smiejek and eight great-great grandchildren.

Ingrid was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Magda Kaldahl; husband, Eugene; son, Curtis; great-grandson, Jayden Culbreath; three sisters and two brothers.

Ingrid was a retired hairdresser and owned Ingrid's Beauty Salon in Hebron. She enjoyed and taught China painting.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Funeral services will be private for family only. Interment to follow at Hebron Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, restrictions in the funeral home include social distancing at 6 feet, a maximum of 50 people at one time, and face masks will be required.

