Iola Mae Blythe

In addition to her loving husband, "Dick" Blythe, Iola was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin and Iola Clark; her siblings: Jerry Clark, Donald Clark, and Sally Harbin; in-laws Lester and Ethel Blythe.

The family of Iola Blythe would like to express their appreciation to the healthcare providers at Northwest Health, as well as Dunes Hospice, during her illness. In addition, the family appreciates all the love and prayers for comfort, as well as hundreds of comments, regarding the impact Iola had on their lives.

Iola's Christian faith in Our Lord gives her family the assurance that she has been reunited with many friends and family - especially, her husband who she loved and missed dearly. What a heavenly celebration! She was our sunshine and will be missed dearly.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date with Jimmy Fleshman officiating. In the meantime, Iola would want you to spend time with your family.

Donations can be made to Jerusalem Baptist Mission (an orphanage in Haiti) at 370 W. 200 N, Valparaiso, IN 46385

