CHESTERTON, IN - Iona Shipman, age 93 of Chesterton, formerly of Valparaiso, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020.

Iona is survived by her six children: Ellen (William) Findley, Larry Shipman, Linda Martin, Emily (Robert) Hynes, Dianna (Richard) Whitman, Darlene Cornelius; ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Eugene.

Iona was a former member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.

A private Mass of Christian Burial was held for her immediate family and she was laid to rest at Ridgelawn Cemetery. PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE entrusted to arrangements.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.