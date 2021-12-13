Jan. 20, 1932 - Dec. 3, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Irene A. Kostoff, 89, of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021. She was born January 20, 1932 in Hobart to the late Joseph and Josephine (Wehner) Schmelter. Irene was a member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Center, Valparaiso.

On May 4, 1957 Irene married Steve Kostoff who preceded her in death in 2015. She is survived by her daughters: Cheryl (Jim) Crew and Donna Stanton; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Private services were held at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Center with burial of ashes at Calumet Park Cemetery.