Irene B. Nestorovich (nee Pangere)

VALPARAISO, IN - Irene B. Nestorovich (nee Pangere), age 81, of Valparaiso, IN, formerly of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

Irene is survived by her children: George (Kelly) Nestorovich, Mark (Kara) Nestorovich; grandsons: Erik and Luke Nestorovich; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends.

Irene was preceded in death by her husband, George; and parents: Ross and Artemis Pangere.

Irene was the former owner and operator of bridals by Artemis in Merrillville, IN. She was also a former employee of San Francisco Music Box Store in the Southlake Mall. Irene was a lifelong member of Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral where she was the past president of the St. Helen's Philoptochos Womens Society of the Church, Daughters of Penelope and Kanari Chios Society. Irene was a loving mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.