EAST CHICAGO - Irene Contreras, age 76, of East Chicago, IN was called to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Irene was born to the late Jose' and Mauricia Sandoval on August 8, 1945 in East Chicago, IN. She leaves behind a daughter, Felicia (Tom) Stephenson, loving son, Alberto (Nancy) Alfaro, Jr.; granddaughters: Kelly Stephenson, Juleesa Alfaro; her furry babygirl, Me-Lady; siblings: Mary (late Frank) Vasquez, Josephine (Cipriano) Rodriguez, Juanita Sandoval, Francisca (Thomas) Aguilera, Margaret Warner, Isidra (Steven) Martinez and Anthony (Samantha) Lopez; sister-in-law, Lillian "Bobo" Sandoval; numerous nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Irene was a 1964 graduate of East Chicago Roosevelt High School (Rough Riders) and spent her career in the healthcare field. She also appointed herself to be a medical guru and never missed an opportunity to lend medical advice to the family throughout most of her life. Her sisters lovingly proclaimed her gold star member status to both the QVC and HSN shopping channels. She was an avid fan of the Jeopardy TV show and enjoyed watching Turner Classic Movies (TCM), Hallmark, Food Network, and the BBC channels. She also enjoyed Egyptian literature and collecting Asian tea sets, artwork and furniture.