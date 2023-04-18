Nov. 21, 1933 - April 16, 2023

MERRILLVILLE, IN - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Irene Elia (89), former longtime resident of Merrillville, IN. She passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.

Irene is survived by her children: David Elia, JoAnn (Edward) Phillips, James (Olga) Elia; seven grandchildren: Jessica Phillips (Joel Stampfl), Stephanie (David) Hardy, Katie Elia, Samuel Elia, Kelsey (Shane) Yaple, Hannah (Zach) Whitley, Rachel Elia; six great-grandchildren: Gregory Elia, Amelia Hardy, Oliver Stampfl, Ravenna Yaple, Adaline Hardy, Wyatt Hardy; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Joel Elia; mother and father, Anna and Andrew Peksenak; and her nine brothers and sisters: John, Mary, Margie, George, Emily, Pauline, Chuck, Paul, Patricia.

Irene loved spending time with her family and friends, and keeping in touch with her many relatives. Irene was a member of the 200 Club, as bowling was one of her favorite activities. She enjoyed the neighborhood pinochle club, playing bingo and bunko. She loved old movies and staying up late watching them with her husband, Joel, holding his hand on the couch. She took great pride in her grandchildren. They brought her great joy.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at GEISEN-PRUZIN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., with a vigil service at 5:00 p.m.

Prayers will begin at the funeral home on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 9:30 a.m., with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Martyrs Catholic Church, 801 W. 73rd Ave. Merrillville, IN 46410, with Fr. Ted Mauch officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be sent to Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (https://www.stopsarcoidosis.org) or Native Soil: Assyrian-Native American Clay Project (https://www.gofundme.com/f/native-soilassyriannative-american-clay-project).

Visit Irene's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com; 219-663-2500.