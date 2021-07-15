Irene F. Wleklinski (nee Breger)

THE VILLAGE, FL — Irene F Wleklinski (nee Breger), 80 of The Village, FL passed away Friday, September 4, 2020.

She is survived by Edward, her husband of 61 years; three daughters: Joan (Matt) Ramian of Valparaiso, Tracie (Terry) Wilson of Munster, Kelly (Jeff) Stiglitz of Crown Point; two sons: Ed Wleklinski of Highland, David (Melissa) Wleklinski of Highland, nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great great grandchild; brother, John (Bonnie) Breger and numerous nieces & nephews. Irene is preceded in death by her parents, John & Mary Breger; brother William Breger and sisters Loretta Toney & Evelyn Bowen.

Irene worked as a secretary at Our Lady of Perpetual Help & Hoosier Boys Town. She loved working with children. She enjoyed ceramics, reading & spending the holidays shopping & making pierogi's with family. Irene's family was everything to her. She cherished all her time with them.

A mass will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 7132 Arizona Avenue, Hammond, IN with a burial to follow at Chapel Lawn in Schererville, IN.

All who knew Irene loved her. She will forever be in our hearts and greatly missed.