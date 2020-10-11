MUNSTER, IN - Irene G. Huber, 90, of Munster, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy (late Sam) Bianchi; son, Bill (Kim) Huber; grandchildren, Laura (David) Bianchi Eikenmeyer, Jeff (Liza) Bianchi, Harris (Kristin) Huber and Hamilton (Leigh) Huber; great grandchildren, Erik, Lucas, Hayes, Annie and Camille; sister-in-law Betty Rose Paulson. She was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Huber, Jr.