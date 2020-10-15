HOBART, IN - Irene Grabczak (nee Yankovich), age 94, of Hobart, passed away October 9, 2020. Irene was born on February 15, 1926 in Gary, IN. She was a great provider and a loving mother, grand-mother and great grandmother. She enjoyed raising her family, sewing, cooking, and gardening. She will be greatly missed.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband Raymond Grabczak; daughter Gloria Sullivan; son Larry Grabczak; grandson Brian Heller; granddaughter Erin Roundy; brother Archie Jankowicz; sister Eleanor Frankowski; She is survived by her son David Grabczak; daughters: Diane Heller, Joanne Knapp and Joyce Grabczak; grandchildren: David Grabczak, Joe Grabczak, Corey Grabczak, Amy Murphy, Christy Brown, Beth Tidwell, Angela Grabczak, and Steven Cinko; great grandchildren.

A Time of Sharing for Irene will be Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required for the visitation. Please make arrangements to supply your own mask. www.burnsfuneral.com