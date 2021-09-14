Irene Gralewski

June 1, 1921 - Sept. 10, 2021

FREEPORT, IL - Irene Gralewski, age 100, passed away September 10, 2021. Irene was born June 1, 1921 to Frank and Josephine Piotrzkowski in Chicago, IL. Irene married Stanley on September 21, 1940 and he died March 27, 1977.

She moved to Freeport in 1984. She cherished spending time with her family especially her great-grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling the world. Her beautiful always-present smile assure that she will be dearly missed by all those that knew and loved her.

Surviving are her children: Karen (the late Michael) Goecke, Freeport, Howard (Diane) Gralewski, Munster, Indiana; grandsons: Robert Goecke, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Mark (Beth) Gralewski, Orland Park, IL, Kevin and Matt Gralewski of Munster, IN.

A memorial has been established in her name. Condolences can be left for the family at www.walkermortuary.com.