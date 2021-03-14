MERRILLVILLE, IN - Irene H. Adamus (nee Topolski), age 95, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021.

Irene is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Paul) Anderson; niece, Helen Vedo; great-niece, Lauren Neff; and two great-nephews: Bill Neff and John (Jung) Vedo. Irene had an extended family of nieces, nephews and grandchildren that she enjoyed immensely. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph P. Adamus; parents: Adam and Aniela Topolski; son, Paul S. Adamus; brother, Ziggie Topalski; and three sisters: Sophie Vedo, Wanda Ballard and Helen Topolski.

Irene was a former member of Holy Family Church, a member of Chopin Choir and the Polish Women's Alliance of America. Irene enjoyed gardening and her family always came first. Irene's family would like to thank her neighbors for looking out for her, she loved all of you.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, March 15, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at St. Stephen, Martyr Church, 5920 Waite St., Merrillville, IN at 10:00 AM with Fr. Michael Maginot officiating. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Portage, IN.