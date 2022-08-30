Nov. 20, 1928 - Aug. 27, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Irene Haines, age 93 of Valparaiso and formerly of Miller Beach passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022. She was born on November 20, 1928 in Gary to the late Stephen and Helen Cenko. She retired from the Gary Community School Corporation where she worked in the lunchroom for 26 years. She enjoyed working in her yard and feeding the birds. She worked very hard taking care of her garden and canning all of the vegetables. She also enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling with her husband.

She is survived by her daughter, Nannette (Bill) Kucek; son, Glenn (Sheila) Haines; daughter-in-law, Norma Haines; grandchildren: Steven (Tammy) Haines, Dawn (Joe Shaffer) Haines, Jennifer Kucek, Jeff (Meghan) Kucek, Alec Haines, Sam Haines; and one great-grandson, Henry Kucek.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Helen Cenko; her beloved husband, Stanley Haines; son, Stanley Haines; brothers: Mike, Ray, Steve and Joe Cenko; sisters: Ann Franke and Margaret Borseth.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 50 East 91st Street Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46209, or to the charity of the donor's choice.

Visitation for Irene will be held Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. A funeral service will take place at 12:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.