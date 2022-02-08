Dec. 1, 1931 - Feb. 3, 2022

POMPANO BEACH, FL - Irene Helen Gannon, of Pompano Beach, Florida, passed away February 3, 2022. Irene was born December 1, 1931, to parents Helen and Frank Kontor in Gary, Indiana. Irene was predeceased by her loving husband of 45 years, Edward P. Gannon; her son Leonard W. Gannon; her son-in-law Gregory J. Sladek; her grandson Brian G. Sladek; and by her two sisters, Corky (Helen) Kanaver (nee Kontor) and Dee Dee (Delores) Skrivan (nee Kontor).

She and Edward lived in Valparaiso and Schererville, Indiana, during their marriage and were snowbirds in southern Florida their entire life together. Irene moved to Florida permanently in 2015. Irene enjoyed being surrounded by her family and friends and had a strong belief in her faith. She created many family traditions and memories that will be treasured. She will be greatly missed, but we know she was ready to join our dad and our brother.

Irene is survived by her two daughters, Diane Sladek (nee Gannon), and Gabow (Sharon) Dreger (nee Gannon); her son-in-law Fred Dreger; her granddaughter Kate Sladek (nee Kelly); and her great-grandchildren, Avery and Vivienne Sladek. Also survived by her sister Carol Vogt (nee Kontor), her brother-in-law Steve Vogt, and her only brother Bob (Frank) Kontor.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, February 10, 2022, 10:00 a.m., at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens (in the free-standing chapel), 8178 Cline Ave., Schererville, IN 46307. In lieu of flowers, Irene's wishes were that any donations being made in her name would go to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Ste 800, Miami, FL 33131. www.burnskish.com