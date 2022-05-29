April 15, 1927 - May 22, 2022

HIGHLAND, IN - Irene Holinga of Highland, Indiana passed away peacefully on May 22, 2022 at the age of 95. She was surrounded by her loving daughter, son, and grandchildren in her final days.

She was born on April 15, 1927 in Czechoslovakia to Joseph and Mary Marcinov. After spending her early childhood years in Czechoslovakia she immigrated to the United States at the age of 4 after a long, transatlantic voyage to Ellis Island with her mother and sister. They reunited with her father who was working at Inland Steel Mill in East Chicago, IN.

Shortly after high school she married World War II Navy war veteran, Andrew Holinga, with whom she had three children. She spent a lifetime in business and public service.

She worked during the Korean War as a class "A" welder at Cast Armor Steel division of American Steel Foundries during the early 1950s.

After having her two youngest children, Irene became a stay-at-home mother until she became the Co-Manager of the Highland License Bureau.

Fulfilling her lifelong dream, she then established Andrene's Fashion Salon in January, 1972. It became the place to go for upscale women's apparel in the Highland, Munster, and Hammond area over the nearly two decades that followed.

She became active in public service when she had to unexpectedly serve her late husband's remaining term as Lake County Treasurer after his untimely death in 1977.

She then became the first woman to be elected to a countywide office in Lake County where she served four nonconsecutive terms as Lake County Treasurer over the course of 19 years.

Some of her memorable political accomplishments include serving as a delegate at the National Democratic Convention for multiple presidential primaries as well as being an attendee of the inaugural balls of President John F. Kennedy and President Bill Clinton.

Irene will be dearly missed by not only her friends and family, but also by the hundreds of people she had helped while serving in public office.

She is survived by her daughter, Peggy Katona (Tom); son, George Holinga (Karen); granddaughters: Dr. Julie Holinga (Dr. Brian Hamburg) and Dr. Andrea Holinga (Dr. Mike Vennemeyer); and grandson, Dr. George Holinga, Jr. (Dr. Kristina Hsieh); and great-granddaughters: Caroline, Madeleine and Alexandra Hamburg.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Joseph Marcinov; sister, Anna Hronkin; and her brother, Joseph Marcinov, Jr; and by her husband, Andrew G. Holinga; and son Andrew G. Holinga, Jr.

Visitation hours will be held at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, Indiana on Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m..

Funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church where she was a lifelong member at 3025 Highway, Highland, Indiana on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 10:30 a.m..

For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke-Michael Kuiper-Vass by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com